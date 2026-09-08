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FINANCE

MTR, Gamuda Berhad secure Sydney’s Parramatta metro station contract

FINANCE
18 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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The Parramatta Integrated Station Development will deliver a vibrant mixed-use precinct above and adjacent to the future Parramatta metro station on Sydney Metro West. Located in the heart of Parramatta CBD, the development will comprise over and adjacent station developments incorporating office, retail and residential opportunities (artist’s impression shown). MTR CORPORATION
The Parramatta Integrated Station Development will deliver a vibrant mixed-use precinct above and adjacent to the future Parramatta metro station on Sydney Metro West. Located in the heart of Parramatta CBD, the development will comprise over and adjacent station developments incorporating office, retail and residential opportunities (artist’s impression shown). MTR CORPORATION

MTR Corporation (0066) announced on Tuesday that its joint venture with two Gamuda Berhad subsidiaries has won the Parramatta Integrated Station Development contract to build Parramatta metro station in New South Wales, Australia.

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Parramatta is widely regarded as Sydney’s “second CBD,” and the station is targeted to open in 2032. The travel time to Sydney CBD is estimated to reduce to around 20 minutes.

The contract includes design and construction of the future Parramatta metro station on the Sydney Metro West line, and the development of the buildings above and adjacent to it. The Integrated Station Development will comprise developments providing office, retail and residential properties, which will be delivered in phases following the opening of the railway.

The Riverside Link Consortium, comprising MTR Corporation (Australia), Gamuda Engineering Pty Ltd Australia, and Gamuda (Australia) Pty Ltd, will leverage the partners' combined expertise to deliver a transit-oriented precinct that supports sustainable mobility, creates jobs and services, and drives economic growth for Parramatta.
 

From left: Brian Downie, CEO - Australian Business of MTR Corporation; Ewan Yee, CEO of GE Australia; and David Ng, Chief Financial Officer of Gamuda Land at the signing of the Parramatta Integrated Station Development contract. MTR CORPORATION
From left: Brian Downie, CEO - Australian Business of MTR Corporation; Ewan Yee, CEO of GE Australia; and David Ng, Chief Financial Officer of Gamuda Land at the signing of the Parramatta Integrated Station Development contract. MTR CORPORATION
MTR CoporationGamudaParramatta Integrated Station Development contractParramatta metro stationSydneyAustralia

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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