logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

China’s exports expand 25 percent in August, underpin economic growth

FINANCE
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
People visit the China Import and Export Fair, commonly known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, April 15, 2026. REUTERS
People visit the China Import and Export Fair, commonly known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, April 15, 2026. REUTERS

China's export growth picked up pace last month, remaining a key driver for an economy that is still grappling with tepid domestic demand and external uncertainties.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

China's exports expanded 25 percent year-on-year in August in U.S. dollar terms, matching forecast and accelerating from the 23.9 percent growth in the previous month, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Imports soared 28.2 percent, compared with a 27.5 percent year-on-year increase in July and a forecast for a 30 percent rise.

The boom in exports, supported by global demand for Chinese-made cars, semiconductor and other high-tech goods, contrasts with the weaknesses in domestic consumption, investment and the property market. The dichotomy highlights Beijing's reliance on external demand to achieve its annual growth target of 4.5-5 percent.

After growth cooled to 4.3 percent in the April-to-June period, economic data released last month showed industrial output and retail sales both slowed at the start of the third quarter, while fixed-asset investment recorded a sharper decline in the first seven months. The property market, once a major growth driver, is still in a years-long downturn.

While the AI boom lifted the profits of advanced manufacturers, industries relying on the domestic market have been grappling with producer price inflation and soft demand.

Premier Li Qiang, the country's No. 2 leader, in August called for efforts to stabilise external demand and expand international trade cooperation while acknowledging insufficient domestic demand, hardships facing industries and companies as well as rising uncertainties in international environment.

The government has stepped up fiscal support for the economy, including deploying an 800 billion yuan (HK$934.58 billion) financing tool to shore up infrastructure investment. But the strength in exports relieves Beijing of immediate large-scale actions to boost household income, improve job security and revive the property market to effectively elevate domestic consumption.

Relying on outbound shipments to absorb industrial capacity also exposes China to risks of curbs from trading partners, as the United States and the European Union have both demanded Beijing lower its trade surpluses.

China's trade surplus came in at US$119.09 billion in August, expanding from US$112.5 billion (HK$877.5 billion) the previous month.

A trade truce between Beijing and Washington, reached late last year when the two countries’ presidents met, has held despite on-and-off frictions. The two governments are now exploring reciprocal tariff cuts on US$30 billion worth of goods from each side as they prepare for another summit later this month.

Reuters

ChinaAugustexport

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Chinese and Japanese flags flutter in front of the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, China October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
China starts charging fees on chipmaking chemical from Japan
CHINA
2 hours ago
New cars, among them new China-built electric vehicles of the company BYD, are seen parked in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman
China issues stricter supplier payment rules for automakers
FINANCE
19 hours ago
Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo/File Photo
China's forex reserves rise more than expected in August
FINANCE
20 hours ago
A gold bar marked with the letters "BTC" (out of focus) is displayed at a jewellery shop at the Al Moez Street gold market in Old Cairo as demand for gold bars and coins rises in Egypt, with buyers seeking a safer store of value amid volatile markets and economic uncertainty, traders and industry officials said, in Cairo, Egypt, February 5, 2026. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
China's central bank continues to step up gold buying in August
FINANCE
20 hours ago
An ethnic Dai farmer picks corn in her cornfield at Nuodong village of Menghai county in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, China, July 13, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song
Beijing expands funding tools to support food security, rural modernization
FINANCE
22 hours ago
A Chinese flag flutters in the wind in a street surrounding the Great Hall of the People where the opening of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) takes place, in Beijing on March 4, 2026. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)
China insurer capital injections could boost stock investments, analysts say
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Japan’s August foreign reserves post biggest-ever drop after record yen intervention
FINANCE
07-09-2026 10:24 HKT
Hong Kong emerges as key hub for Russian gold flowing to China - FT
FINANCE
06-09-2026 16:42 HKT
Members of a medical and epidemic prevention unit under the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) disinfect the disaster-hit area of Gyirong Port amid rescue efforts following a mudslide, in Shigatse, Tibet Autonomous Region, China September 3, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
One dead, 11 people missing after mudslide in China's Jiangxi province
CHINA
05-09-2026 13:44 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he arrives at the opening ceremony for the World AI Conference in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. Ng Han Guan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
China's Xi seeks to bring large CEO delegation on US visit, sources say
CHINA
05-09-2026 11:32 HKT
(File Photo)
HKO warns super El Nino to peak by Dec after record cyclones
NEWS
17 hours ago
Woman finds live baby rat in takeaway satay beef noodles in Kwai Chung
NEWS
20 hours ago
logo
(Video) Driver flees after high-speed police chase in Mong Kok
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.