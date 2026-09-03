CNBC closes HK office and cancels several live shows

CNBC under Versant Media Group is closing its Hong Kong office "as part of this programming and production restructuring," and cancelling several daily live shows, including Inside India, The China Connection, and Europe Early Edition, according to an email sent by CNBC to Bloomberg.

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CNBC Meets and Built for Billions are also planned to be scrapped.

This comes after Comcast Corp. spun off its cable television networks, including CNBC and MS NOW, into a new company, Versant, at the start of 2026. CNBC also laid off about ten employees earlier this year, including the managing editor of its website.

"News coverage of Hong Kong and the wider region will continue as part of our Asia coverage," a CNBC spokesperson said, adding that international news reporting will continue to be led by editorial teams in London, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, and Beijing.