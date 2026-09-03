HK's SFC enhances guidance for funds with exposure to private market assets

Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission issued guidance on authorized funds with exposure to private credit and private equity to enhance their transparency on underlying investments and associated risks.

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The SFC has observed that some funds may gain indirect exposure to private market assets through various types of investments for asset allocation and yield enhancement purposes.

It also noted that retail investors in Hong Kong may have limited familiarity with private market assets and their associated risks, as some of these indirect exposures involve layered structures and complex financial instruments, which may lack transparency.

Authorised funds for offering to the public in the SAR are subject to restrictions such as a 15 percent limit of the fund’s net asset value for investments in products that are neither listed, quoted nor dealt in on a market.

Against this backdrop, the SFC sets out in a circular its enhanced disclosure requirements, obligating fund managers to provide a clear, sufficiently completed and balanced picture of the characteristics, nature and risks associated with a fund’s exposures to private market assets.

The SFC may subject such funds to enhanced scrutiny and classify them as a complex product with heightened distribution requirements for offering in Hong Kong, the regulator said in a statement.

For existing funds that may have exposure to private market assets, the SFC also expects fund managers to review their funds and update the funds’ offering documents as soon as practicable, it said.

The enhanced guidance strengthens Hong Kong’s regulatory framework for retail funds with private market exposure by increasing transparency and introducing appropriate investor safeguards, said Elisa Ng Ka-li, the SFC’s executive director of investment products.