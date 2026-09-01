logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Chinese rescue work in Tibet flood disaster zone still trudging along days later

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Rescue workers, local officials and residents stand in silence during a memorial service to mourn the victims of the August 26 mudslide, in Gyirong county, Shigatse, Tibet Autonomous Region, China September 1, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Rescue workers, local officials and residents stand in silence during a memorial service to mourn the victims of the August 26 mudslide, in Gyirong county, Shigatse, Tibet Autonomous Region, China September 1, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Chinese rescue teams worked through the night and frequent rain to restore the last stretch of the sole road leading to the Gyirong border crossing into Nepal, torn apart by a catastrophic mudslide last week.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Reopening access to the China-Nepal border crossing has been a battle with the elements, with rescuers working in a narrow mountain gorge squeezed between crumbling cliffs and a raging river.

With river currents flowing at 6 to 7 metres per second — up to six times normal river speeds — efforts to rebuild the road over the past few days have been repeatedly swallowed up by the rapids, state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday.

Excavators left with no solid ground to stand on teeter at the road's shattered edge — clinging to a bend where the highway simply vanishes into the water, CCTV footage showed.

But by noon on Tuesday, the team had advanced to 800 metres away from the worst-hit area on the Tibet side of the border.

Chinese state-owned rescue operator China Anneng deployed 158 personnel and 33 heavy equipment, working around the clock under a "crews rotate, machines keep running" system, CCTV said.

Power crews are also racing to restore electricity access to the disaster zone.

National Highway G216, the vital artery running along the Gyirong Tsangpo river to the border, was gutted when a backflow of debris gushed in from the direction of the border crossing complex.

Road repairs began Wednesday, after a glacier collapse sent mudslides and floods tearing through river systems in both Nepal and China.

DANGER IS NOT OVER

While earlier lakes formed on the Tibetan side from debris flushed down from the glacier collapse have been draining naturally, landslide risk and a volatile body of water upstream in Nepal could still dam the rivers — and any sudden burst could send a fresh torrent into the rescue zone.

The crater left by last Wednesday's glacier collapse — estimated to hold water equal to 260 Olympic swimming pools — is shrinking, CCTV reported Monday.

But authorities fear a fresh glacier collapse into the crater could trigger another disaster, while forecasters warn of heavier rain through Wednesday, threatening to swell rivers and lakes even further.

"These types of dams are structurally very loose and can easily fail because of prolonged saturation and erosion from water," a Chinese water resources ministry official told the state broacaster.

By Tuesday afternoon, more than 60 rescuers had trekked into the disaster zone, combing the wreckage twice for survivors, CCTV said.

The scars of the mudslide's force are etched into the surrounding slopes, reaching 60 metres (196.85 feet) high, roughly the height of a 20-storey building.

China's official count has remained unchanged from Sunday's, with 16 people killed and 546 still missing.

Reuters

Chinarescue workTibetflooddisaster zone

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Road traffic cameras attached to a pole next to Nexperia factory amidst a shortage of chip supply caused by the diplomatic standoff between China and the Netherlands over the company, in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, November 7, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
Chinese court freezes 2.14 bln yuan of Nexperia assets in Wingtech case
FINANCE
24 mins ago
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
China applies 20pc income tax to foreigners' dividends, bonuses from foreign enterprises
FINANCE
1 hour ago
David Liao gives a welcome address at the HSBC 13th Annual China Conference in Shenzhen. HSBC
China leads global tech exports, triple boost from AI, robotics, and biotech: HSBC
FINANCE
1 hour ago
New cars, among them new China-built electric vehicles of the company BYD, are seen parked in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman
China issues overseas compliance rules for automakers, warns against disruptive competition
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Solar panels are seen at a solar power plant in Pingdingshan, Henan province, China June 7, 2018. Picture taken June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
China says solar power capacity surpasses coal for first time
CHINA
4 hours ago
Henderson Land's chairmen Martin Lee Ka-shing and Peter Lee Ka-kit.
Henderson Land Group and Lee Shau Kee Foundation donate 15 mln yuan to support rescue efforts in Tibet's Gyirong County
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Tankers anchor near Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's Jose terminal while waiting to load and discharge, in Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela August 9, 2026. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria
US oil firm to take over some Venezuelan oilfields previously run by Chinese, Russian companies, officials say
FINANCE
7 hours ago
File Photo: An employee works on an assembly line for printed circuit boards at a factory, which is in partnership with Agilian Technology, in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China March 16, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo/File Photo
China's August factory activity picks up as demand improves, PMI shows
FINANCE
7 hours ago
A logo of China's top memory chipmaker CXMT appears next to the gate of company’s production facility, in Beijing, China, July 29, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China's CXMT makes breakthrough in advanced memory chips, the Information reports
INNOVATION
18 hours ago
Photo by WANG ZHAO / AFP A logo of Huawei is seen during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on July 6, 2023.
Huawei H1 profit drop quickens to 36pc on rising costs, R&D spending
FINANCE
23 hours ago
Bernice Yuen crowned Miss Hong Kong 2026, Ada Tang named first runner-up
ENTERTAINMENT
30-08-2026 22:43 HKT
Mui Kai-ming arrives at the mortuary on Monday morning.
Brother of Anita Mui hopes mother can be laid to rest beside her daughter
NEWS
31-08-2026 13:15 HKT
(File photo)
50 arrested as ICAC, police and Competition Commission dismantle $500m bid-rigging syndicate
NEWS
31-08-2026 16:16 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.