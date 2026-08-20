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EDUCATION

International Schools Fair to tackle AI, career pathways, and student wellbeing in free expert panel

EDUCATION
2 hours ago
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As artificial intelligence reshapes classrooms and parents grapple with curriculum choices, The Standard is bringing together leading educators for its International Schools Fair 2026 -- a free, day-long event offering exclusive panel discussions on the most pressing issues in modern schooling.

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Scheduled for September 5 at the Cordis Hotel in Mongkok, the fair runs from 10.30am to 4pm and features five expert-led sessions designed to help families navigate an increasingly complex educational landscape.

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The morning kicks off with "Raising AI-Native Children," where representatives from Saint Too Bloom Academy, Christian Alliance International School, and Hong Kong Academy will discuss how schools are integrating generative AI into learning.

This is followed by "From Classroom to Career," featuring the American School Hong Kong, the English Schools Foundation, and Fairchild Kindergarten, exploring how international education builds professional pathways from an early age.

Lee Educational Consulting will host an info session comparing the IB, AP, and A-Level systems—a must-attend for parents weighing their child's academic future.

The afternoon shifts focus to student wellbeing with "The Wellbeing-Excellence Balance," featuring Christian Alliance P.C. Lau Memorial International School, Korean International School, and Harrow Little Lions Kindergarten, tackling the perennial question of whether Hong Kong children can thrive both academically and emotionally.

The fair concludes with "The Entrepreneurial Mindset", where Malvern College Hong Kong and The King's School Qianhai Shenzhen will examine how schools foster innovation, risk-taking, and problem-solving skills—qualities increasingly vital in today's economy.

Admission to all panel discussions and kids' workshops is free, but seats are limited. Organizers encourage early registration to avoid disappointment.

 

Event Details:
Date: September 5 (Saturday)
Time: 10:30am – 4pm
Venue: 8/F, Cordis Hotel, 555 Shanghai Street, Mongkok
Registration: https://q.me-qr.com/l/thestandard-schoolsfair2026

International Schools FairThe StandardfreeCordis Hotel

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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