Dah Sing Banking first half profit grows 12 percent

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Mixue's net profit drops 15pc in H1, shares slide 12pc
27-08-2026 16:21 HKT
Town Health posts $12.9 million H1 net profit
26-08-2026 23:33 HKT
ANTA H1 net profit jumps 35pc, sending shares up over 9pc
26-08-2026 15:51 HKT
FWD first half net profit surges over 15 times, shares up
26-08-2026 11:21 HKT
Haidilao’s H1 profit inches up 0.5pc, delivery business jumps 121pc
25-08-2026 21:27 HKT
Great Wall Motor's H1 profit plunges 61pc
25-08-2026 20:54 HKT
(Video) Girl slapped at Kwun Tong’s apm mall, two women arrested
26-08-2026 19:39 HKT
Kwun Tong mall playground squabbles land three women in custody
27-08-2026 13:59 HKT