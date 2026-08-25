Apple to launch new Mac mini desktop computer within a few days: Bloomberg

Apple will launch its first new version of Mac mini desktop computer in nearly two years, possibly as early as the next few days, Bloomberg reported.

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This marks a release earlier than the company’s annual September event, and is likely to be the last new product launched under incumbent chief executive Tim Cook, who will hand the position over to hardware engineering senior vice president John Ternus on September 1.

Apple's first touchscreen computer remains the most anticipated among the upcoming Mac products. This feature will be incorporated into the new MacBook Pro models, including 14-inch and 16-inch versions, along with redesigned cases and OLED screens.

Driven by surging demand for the current Mac mini, which has become a popular tool for running AI applications, Apple has tested versions with both the M5 and M6 generations of its processor line, according to the report.

Memory chip shortages pose challenges for Apple to guarantee the product's inventory.

Additional Mac models are also expected to launch in the future, including an iMac with new colour options, as well as a refreshed entry-level MacBook Pro. Both will feature the next-generation M6 chip.