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FINANCE

Poly Property net profit rises 4.8 pc to 933.5mn yuan for first half of 2026

FINANCE
49 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

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China's state-backed Poly Property Group (0119) saw a net profit increase of 4.8 percent to 933.5 million yuan (HK$1.09 billion) for the six months ended June 30. 

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Net profit margin decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 10.7 percent. No interim dividend was declared. 

Revenue was 8.83 billion yuan, an increase of 5.2 percent. 

The company stated that business operations are increasingly focusing on the synergistic enhancement in service quality, cash flow security and organisational efficiency as the industry still faces challenges including corrections in the real estate market, divergent customer willingness to pay, and intensified market competition.

Poly maintained that it adheres to prudent operations and a long-term-oriented perspective, winning market share through quality service and lean operation, in a market environment characterised by both opportunities and challenges.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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