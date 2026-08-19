HKEX pushes multi-asset ecosystem, mulls trading hours extension

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) plans to build Hong Kong into a multi-asset ecosystem in the second half of 2026 after record first-half growth, and while there is no set timetable for extending trading hours, it is in progress, said chief executive Bonnie Chan Yi-ting.

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Chan said in a media briefing on Wednesday that to keep HKEX in line with Hong Kong’s Five-year plan and the nation’s 15th Five-Year Plan, it strives to build the city into a strong financial market by enhancing its multi-asset ecosystem, directly supporting Hong Kong’s role as the nation’s international financial center. Looking ahead, she said the city can expect more focus on fixed income, currencies, commodities, and broader asset classes.

While Hong Kong’s initial public offering market has attracted many hard-tech sectors, Chan said HKEX aims to keep diversifying the asset ecosystem, noting that the current pipeline spans technology, biotech, healthcare, and mining, as well as consumer sectors, and includes new economy companies, established corporates, multinational enterprises, and potential homecoming listings.

Meanwhile, Chan noted that H shares and A shares are not competitive in the long run, and that dual listings benefit both markets, helping expand companies’ investor base, access deeper financing platforms, and improve their valuation in both classes of shares.

Regarding the recent reforms targeting new listings, such as non-public subsidies and shareholding rights, Chan said the next round of reform will focus on post-listing requirements, including refinancing and optimization for existing listed companies.

As the London Stock Exchange announced plans to extend its trading hours, Chan said HKEX will also continue to investigate Hong Kong’s ability to improve accessibility for investors. She noted that Hong Kong’s derivative markets are now open until 3am, and the bourse is considering extending its trading hours, as this can overlap with the US market to attract more US investors.

Yu added that the extension should consider balancing the mainland and international markets, and that HKEX will have further discussions with participants.