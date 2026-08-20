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FINANCE

Shein delays IPO to September 1, sources say

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Packs of clothing are displayed at a garment factory for Shein in Guangzhou, China, July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Packs of clothing are displayed at a garment factory for Shein in Guangzhou, China, July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Shein ​aims to launch its Hong Kong initial public offering on Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter, and is targeting a listing on ​September 1, two other sources said, slightly later than ​previously planned.

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While September 1 is the target date, the listing ⁠could happen a few days later, one ​of the sources said. Reuters reported last week that Shein had ​been aiming to list on August 28.

The delay, first reported by the South China Morning Post, comes as slower growth and rising ​costs have dampened investor appetite for Shein. The online ​fast-fashion retailer was seen just a few years ago ‌as ⁠a disruptive challenger to established brands such as H&M and Zara, thanks to its rapid supply chain and ultra-low prices.

Shein is targeting a valuation of US$26 billion (HK$204 billion) ​to US$27 billion, according ​to a fourth ⁠source with direct knowledge of the matter, down sharply from the US$100 billion valuation ​it achieved in a private fundraising in 2022.

The company ​had ⁠previously sought an IPO valuation of US$30 billion to US$40 billion when investor meetings ahead of the IPO ⁠first ​kicked off.

Shein did not respond ​to a request for comment.

 

Reuters

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