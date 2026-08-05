logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HKEX appoints Michael Ho as managing director and head of group strategy

FINANCE
8 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Michael Ho
Michael Ho

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) announced Wednesday the appointment of Michael Ho as managing director and head of group strategy, effective September 1, reporting to chief operating officer Vanessa Lau Bik-yun.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In his new role, Ho will lead the Group Strategy function, working alongside the HKEX Management Committee and executives across the business, to deliver on the Group's strategic priorities.  He will also be responsible for providing insights into key macro trends and economic developments, guiding new business initiatives and supporting the Group's long-term growth ambitions. 

Prior to joining HKEX, Ho spent more than 14 years at Oliver Wyman advising executives and boards at leading exchanges, regulators and banks in Asia Pacific, most recently as Partner, Banking & Financial Services and Asia-Pacific Head of Digital Assets. 

Meanwhile, currently head of group strategy and head of CEO office Kevin Rumjahn will become managing director, head of CEO office and head of strategic relations, reporting directly to Bonnie Chan Yi-ting, chief executive of HKEX.

Chan described Ho as a proven corporate strategy leader whose deep knowledge of Hong Kong and international markets will help drive the exchange's strategic agenda forward.  She also looks forward to working with Kevin Rumjahn in his expanded capacity to place greater emphasis on managing and growing the group's burgeoning strategic partnerships globally, Chan added.

HKEXappointments

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Hong Kong debuts offshore China government bond futures, deepening yuan use
FINANCE
03-08-2026 14:24 HKT
Paul Chan speaks at HKEX China Government Bond Futures Launch Ceremony. ISD
Chinese government bond futures' listing carries strategic importance for HK: Paul Chan
FINANCE
03-08-2026 11:39 HKT
Zhongji Innolights' debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Zhongji Innolight drops 2.04pc at market close after Hong Kong's largest share sale this year
FINANCE
30-07-2026 17:18 HKT
Zhongji Innolight slashes max IPO price to $980, HKEX adds options and short selling upon its debut
INNOVATION
27-07-2026 15:01 HKT
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
HKEX eases listing thresholds to draw more IPOs
FINANCE
24-07-2026 19:45 HKT
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
HKEX adds Bursa Malaysia as recognised stock exchange
FINANCE
23-07-2026 14:52 HKT
HKEX pushes listing reforms: confidential filings and lower market cap for start-ups
FINANCE
21-07-2026 16:23 HKT
A Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX) sign is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS
HKEX considers extending trading hours, canceling lunch break, Bloomberg reports
FINANCE
20-07-2026 16:24 HKT
A staff member works near a Baidu logo at its office in Beijing, China March 17, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo
Baidu seeks dual-primary listing in HK and US within 2026
FINANCE
16-07-2026 18:15 HKT
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
HKEX to Introduce options for 18 stocks including Z.ai, MiniMax next month
FINANCE
13-07-2026 15:31 HKT
Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction
NEWS
03-08-2026 15:06 HKT
(File photo)
Tropical Cyclone Dolphin to swap rain for 34 degrees sweat this weekend
NEWS
04-08-2026 14:41 HKT
File Photo
Total ban on foreign domestic helper loans urged as debt spirals amid new regulations
NEWS
04-08-2026 15:47 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.