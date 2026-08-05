HKEX appoints Michael Ho as managing director and head of group strategy

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) announced Wednesday the appointment of Michael Ho as managing director and head of group strategy, effective September 1, reporting to chief operating officer Vanessa Lau Bik-yun.

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In his new role, Ho will lead the Group Strategy function, working alongside the HKEX Management Committee and executives across the business, to deliver on the Group's strategic priorities. He will also be responsible for providing insights into key macro trends and economic developments, guiding new business initiatives and supporting the Group's long-term growth ambitions.

Prior to joining HKEX, Ho spent more than 14 years at Oliver Wyman advising executives and boards at leading exchanges, regulators and banks in Asia Pacific, most recently as Partner, Banking & Financial Services and Asia-Pacific Head of Digital Assets.

Meanwhile, currently head of group strategy and head of CEO office Kevin Rumjahn will become managing director, head of CEO office and head of strategic relations, reporting directly to Bonnie Chan Yi-ting, chief executive of HKEX.

Chan described Ho as a proven corporate strategy leader whose deep knowledge of Hong Kong and international markets will help drive the exchange's strategic agenda forward. She also looks forward to working with Kevin Rumjahn in his expanded capacity to place greater emphasis on managing and growing the group's burgeoning strategic partnerships globally, Chan added.