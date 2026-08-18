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FINANCE

Kalshi files for stock index perpetuals in challenge to traditional exchanges

FINANCE
18-08-2026 20:37 HKT
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AFP
AFP

Prediction market startup Kalshi filed with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Tuesday to launch equity index perpetuals, a type of futures contract that would let traders take leveraged long or short positions on stock market benchmarks without owning the underlying shares.

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Here are more details:

  • The move is part of Kalshi's broader strategy to compete with traditional exchange operators by expanding beyond event contracts into multiple asset classes through perpetual futures.

  • Kalshi's filing for equity index perpetual futures would put the prediction market operator in more direct competition with traditional derivatives exchanges by offering a product that tracks a major US stock indexes without a fixed expiration date.

  • Perpetual futures, or perps, are derivatives that lack a traditional expiration date, allowing traders to hold positions indefinitely without rolling over contracts.

  • Equity index perpetuals would apply that structure to broad stock market indexes, while allowing investors to use leverage to amplify exposure to market moves.

  • The company, which allows people to wager on the outcome of events including sports and elections, also filed for copper perpetuals.

  • Kalshi would not need SEC approval for the equity index contracts because broad-based equity baskets are regulated by the CFTC.

Reuters

KalshiCFTCS&P 500perpetual futures

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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