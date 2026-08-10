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FINANCE

Wall St open flat as markets monitor Hormuz situation

FINANCE
15 hours ago
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Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on July 23, 2026. AFP
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on July 23, 2026. AFP

Wall Street's main indexes opened little changed on Monday, as investors weighed developments in the Middle East that could influence the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and braced for a week laden with crucial inflation data and earnings.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.7 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 54072.66. The S&P 500 fell 5.9 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 7751.74, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.2 points, or 0.04 percent, to 26680.444 at the opening bell.

Reuters

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