Citigold Summer Analyst Program concludes immersive visit to SZ

Citigold recently concluded a full-day immersive visit to Shenzhen, under its Citigold Summer Analyst Program, designed to equip the next generation of wealth professionals with firsthand insights into the forefront of technology and financial services in the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

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Organized in partnership with the FinTech Association of Hong Kong (FTAHK) and the Shenzhen FinTech Association (SZFTA) , the initiative brought together the Class of 2026 Citigold Summer Analysts, Citigold Wealth Analysts and senior leaders for a day of high-impact cross-border learning and exchange.

Shenzhen offered participants an unfiltered ground-level view of how AI and next-generation technologies are reshaping client expectations and redefining the wealth management industry.

During the trip, Citigold Summer Analysts and Citigold Wealth Analysts connected with senior leaders from Ping An OneConnect, Tencent Cloud, and founders of fintech startups.

Participants also moderated a startup panel discussion with fintech founders, exploring themes of entrepreneurship and AI-driven innovation.

During a two-way exchange session with Tencent Cloud interns, Citigold Summer Analysts shared reflections from their Citi internship experience and discussed practical AI use cases being explored.

In the debriefing session, Citigold Summer Analysts highlighted the potential of advanced AI capabilities and digital tools to automate workflows and elevate client experiences in their current roles.

Now in its second consecutive year, the initiative continues to provide curated exposure to market-leading technologies and developments across the GBA, preparing the next generation of wealth professionals for an increasingly complex and digitally-driven future.

CIti Hong Kong will host an Open Day this moth for students from global universities, providing a chance to hear from senior business leaders and connect with Citi Analysts while gaining insights into the future of banking.