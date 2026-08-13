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FINANCE

SMIC profit more than triples on AI-driven chip demand

FINANCE
5 hours ago
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A logo of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) is seen at China International Semiconductor Expo (IC China 2020) in Shanghai, China October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A logo of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) is seen at China International Semiconductor Expo (IC China 2020) in Shanghai, China October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

China's largest contract chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (0981), reported on Thursday second-quarter profit more than tripled from a year earlier, beating analyst estimates, as demand for AI-related chips remained robust.

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Profit attributable to shareholders came in at US$479.2 million (HK$3.74 billion), nearly double the average analyst estimate of US$253.4 million compiled by LSEG.

Revenue rose 36 percent to more than US$3 billion, topping the US$2.8 billion analysts had forecast, LSEG data showed.

SMIC said in a stock exchange filing that AI would continue to drive robust chip demand in the second half of the year, adding that it would adjust existing capacity and accelerate the ramp-up of new production lines to help ease industry-wide supply constraints.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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