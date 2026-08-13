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FINANCE

Bank of Korea held US$250 million stake in US-listed gold ETF as of end-June, SEC filing shows

FINANCE
8 hours ago
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Ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold in a workroom during production at Krastsvetmet precious metals plant in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, June 16, 2026. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk
Ingots of 99.99 percent pure gold in a workroom during production at Krastsvetmet precious metals plant in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia, June 16, 2026. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk

The Bank of Korea bought and held 679,765 shares of SPDR Gold Trust, valued at about US$250.4 million (HK$1.95 billion) as of end-June, a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed, marking its first disclosed gold investment since buying physical gold in 2013.

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A Bank of Korea official said the exchange-traded fund (ETF) investment was unrelated to the central bank's recently announced plan to buy domestically produced gold.

Reuters

Bank of KoreagoldUSETF

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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