US bonds stagnate on inflation report, auction sells at highest yield in 19 years

US Treasuries were little changed on Wednesday after a subdued July inflation report, while the government sold 10-year notes at a high yield of 4.683 percent, the highest in 19 years.

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Wednesday's inflation report reduced the likelihood of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month. The auction was well-received but underscored the extent of investor anxiety about inflation and the rates picture, given signs of strength in the US economy.

US two-year yields, which are sensitive to the outlook for interest rate moves, fell 1.9 basis points to 4.199 percent.

The benchmark 10-year yield was unchanged at 4.686 percent, while the US 30-year bond yield rose 1.5 basis points to 5.2499 percent. Yields fall as prices rise.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) edged up 0.1 percent in July after declining 0.4 percent in June, which was the first monthly drop in six years. Annual inflation slowed to 3.4 percent in July from 3.5 percent in June.

Stripping out volatile food and energy components, the CPI rose 0.2 percent last month after being unchanged in June. The so-called core CPI increased 2.5 percent year-on-year in July, down from 2.6 percent in June.

Following the report, US rate futures cut their odds on a rate increase at the September Fed meeting to 38 percent from 48 percent late on Tuesday. Traders also expected 26 bps of tightening after the CPI report, compared with nearly 30 bps on Tuesday.

"Today's data shows that we could be past peak inflation. It does take some pressure off the Fed. That being said, it's premature to call the all-clear because some of the underlying inflation figures are still elevated," said George Bory, chief investment strategist, fixed income, at Allspring Global Investments.

"We expect no rate hikes this year. But as much as the current stats are showing that inflation could be moderating, much hinges on oil prices and the Middle East."

Iran and the United States remained at odds over efforts to agree a permanent end to the war in the Gulf, according to a senior Iranian source who said there has been no progress in talks to revive the interim deal agreed in June and define a time frame to implement it.

US crude slipped 0.3 percent to US$82.97 (HK$647.17), weighed down somewhat by the tame inflation reading, but it follows four consecutive increases.

Wednesday's auction was well received, with the bid-to-cover ratio that measures demand hitting 2.53, exceeding the 2.44 average for refunding auctions, according to BMO Capital Markets.

"Before the auction, Treasuries were retracing the post-CPI gains, although 10-year notes went into the bidding deadline a couple of basis points richer on the day," said Vail Hartman, a rates associate at BMO in New York. "Since the results, there's been a muted response in the follow-through."

Reuters