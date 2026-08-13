Convenience Retail Asia net profit rises 16.5pc to $17.54mn

Saint Honore owner Convenience Retail Asia (0831) saw a net profit of HK$17.54 million for the first six months of the year, a 16.5 percent rise.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The interim dividend remained at 1 cent.

Revenue for the period was HK$715 million, an increase of 3.93 percent; and bakery business revenue increased by 4.6 percent to HK$643 million.

Meanwhile, turnover for the Zoff eyewear business decreased by 2 percent to HK$72 million, driven by the disposal of the Singapore Zoff business in June.

The company expects a continuation of the current retail and macroeconomic conditions for the second half of the year, especially if certain geopolitical tensions persist, alongside ongoing cost pressures from yuan appreciation. Looking ahead, the company will continue to focus on core business growth while closely monitoring potential adverse factors