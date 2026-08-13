Hua Hong Grace net profit jumps 404pc to US$59.5 mn in first half of 2026

Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) reported a net profit of US$ 59.5 million (HK$ 466.88 million) for the first half of 2026, soaring by 404 percent from last year, due to global semiconductor industry demand growth driven by AI, extending from memory chips to logic and analog chips.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Sales revenue for the period saw US$1.38 billion, up 24 percent year-on-year.

The net profit recorded US$38.6 million for the second quarter, up 385.9 percent year-on-year.

Sales revenue in the second quarter this year reached a record high of US$717.5 million this quarter, representing an increase of 26.8 percent from last year.

Meanwhile, gross margin was 16.5 percent in the second quarter, up 5.6 percentage points year-on-year.

As the company maintained high capacity utilization, all technology platforms achieved growth, particularly standalone and embedded non-volatile memory products.

The company expects sales revenue to be between US$770 million and US$780 million for the current quarter.