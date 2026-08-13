BOC Life collabs with Deloitte Private to support high-net-worth individuals’ wealth management

BOC Group Life Assurance Company Limited (BOC Life) announced a new collaboration with Deloitte Private, aimed at supporting initiatives for high net worth (HNW) individuals and families on cross‑generational wealth succession planning, regulatory compliance, and long‑term wealth management advisory.

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As part of the collaboration, BOC Life and Deloitte Private will jointly publish a booklet titled "Wealth That Shines Across Generations", exploring the key challenges faced by HNW families in wealth succession today and covers key insights with practical general information.

The booklet covers three core pillars: challenges in cross generational wealth succession, the new normal in tax and compliance, and strategic asset allocation.

“BOC Life continues to proactively expand its footprint in the HNW market as a trusted life partner to our customers. We are delighted to collaborate with Deloitte, bringing together BOC Life's strengths in wealth protection and Deloitte's deep expertise in taxation and family office advisory,” said BOC Life chief executive Wilson Tang Chee-ping.