Everbright Greentech interim net profit rises 2pc to HK$195.35m on cost controls

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Environmental services provider China Everbright Greentech (1257) posted a 2 percent year-on-year rise in half-year net profit to HK$195.35 million, driven by unlocking cost-reduction potential and tighter control of operating expenses.

The company’s revenue came to HK$3.49 billion, up 3 percent year-on-year. Operating services generated HK$3.32 billion, a 4 percent increase, accounting for 95 percent of the total.

In terms of operations, the integrated biomass utilization segment continued to optimize its business structure, with the heat supply business serving as a new growth engine that buoyed the segment’s performance, while the hazardous and solid waste treatment business faced intensifying market competition and squeezed margins, though targeted support helped slash its losses substantially.

The company declared an interim dividend of 2.9 HK cents per share. Basic earnings per share for the first half of 2026 stood at 9.46 HK cents.

It has issued two tranches of domestic green medium-term notes in China: a 1 billion yuan 3-year note in April and a 1 billion yuan 2-year note in July, said Qu Ning, chief financial officer, at the press conference.

“All planned medium-term note issuance tasks for this year have been fulfilled,” he added.

According to the interim results, there are 13 solar energy projects in Hong Kong with an aggregate power generation designed capacity of 3.6 MW, and the company will boost technical support and project delivery in growth segments including new energy and energy efficiency enhancement.

Frank Feng