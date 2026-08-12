logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Former Alibaba Qwen AI model leader founds new AI company with funding from venture giants

FINANCE
6 hours ago

by

Raine Fung

logo
logo
logo
Lin Junyang.
Lin Junyang.

The former head of Alibaba's (9988) Qwen artificial intelligence model division, Lin Junyang, announced the founding of a new AI company, Pragmatik (p7k) Labs, on Wednesday, just five months after his departure. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Lin shared on X that his new company, Pragmatik Labs, located in Shanghai, has secured investments from HongShan Capital (HSG), Tencent (0700) and more. 

Pragmatik Labs focuses on the research of next-generation agents across digital and physical worlds. 

He thanked HSG and Gaorong Ventures for co-leading the funding round, and expressed gratitude to Tencent and the Shanghai Future-Oriented Industries Fund for their support. 

It was reported that the funding round is worth hundreds of millions of US dollars, with Gaorong and HSG each investing US$100 million (HK$784.74 million), and Tencent investing US$20 million.

Lin used to be Alibaba's youngest P10-level technical leader.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Shein logo is seen at the first physical space of Chinese online fast-fashion retailer Shein on its opening day inside the Le BHV Marais department store, the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville, in Paris, France, November 5, 2025. REUTERS
Shein's slowing growth tests investor appetite ahead of Hong Kong IPO
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 23, 2026 in New York. AFP
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after inflation data, earnings boost
FINANCE
2 hours ago
People walk past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS
China's central bank pledges timely new policy rollout
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Consumers shop for meat on May 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. AFP
US consumer prices increase as expected in July
FINANCE
3 hours ago
An electronic screen shows South Korea's benchmark stock index (KOSPI) in the Hana Bank headquarters. AFP
S Korea to tighten ETF, ETN spreads and expand mock trading to single-stock leveraged products from Aug 19
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Sucheng Biomass Heat Supply Project. China Everbright Greentech
Everbright Greentech interim net profit rises 2pc to HK$195.35m on cost controls
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Edward Moncreiffe
HSBC global insurance business head Moncreiffe to leave, sources say
FINANCE
4 hours ago
HKGCC General Committee member Elton Chan (second left) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mohd Dzahir Jamudin (first left), Vice President of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia.
HK signs MoU with Malaysia to enhance trade and cooperation 
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Buildings stand in Hong Kong, China February 24, 2025. REUTERS
Hong Kong's tax-cut reform to exclude proprietary trading firms
FINANCE
5 hours ago
A Hong Kong dollar note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
Anchorpoint Financial rolls out HKD-backed stablecoin to distributors, pro investors
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Chinese woman missing in Thailand after accepting ride from stranger, embassy confirms
CHINA
22 hours ago
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT
Jennifer Tse remembers late father Patrick Tse on what would have been his 90th birthday
ENTERTAINMENT
10-08-2026 18:37 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.