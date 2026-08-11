Tingyi’s interim net profit rises 7.1pc amid margin expansion

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Chinese instant noodle producer Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (0322) reported a 7.1 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to 2.43 billion yuan (HK$2.83 billion) for the first half of 2026.

Its interim revenue was 40.54 billion yuan, 1.1 percent up from a year ago.

The company's instant noodles division posted revenue of 13.73 billion yuan, a 2 percent year-on-year rise, representing 33.9 percent of the group’s total revenue, while the revenue from beverages grew 0.7 percent to 26.54 billion yuan, accounting for 65.5 percent of the total.

The gross profit margin grew 1.3 percentage points year-on-year to 35.8 percent during the period due to product structure adjustments.

It will remain committed to the long-term principle of prudent operations, leveraging organizational efficiencies driven by youth-oriented and digital intelligence-enabled management to focus on core businesses and pursue high-quality development, the company said in a filing document.

Frank Feng