logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Anchorpoint Financial rolls out HKD-backed stablecoin to distributors, pro investors

FINANCE
5 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A Hong Kong dollar note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
A Hong Kong dollar note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS

Anchorpoint Financial has rolled out its Hong Kong dollar-backed stablecoin to institutional distributors and professional investors after receiving the license in April, as it eyes broader retail adoption by the year-end.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The company, backed by Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong), HKT, and Animoca Brands, has launched HKDAP, or HKD At Par, enabling initial distributors and users to begin integrating the regulated token into commercial applications, according to a statement on Wednesday. 

In the first phase, authorized distributors will offer conversion between HKDAP and fiat currency for institutions, corporate users, and professional investors, leveraging their existing client networks to integrate the stablecoin into a wide range of commercial and financial activities.

The initial focus is on enabling use cases that deliver tangible benefits in the real economy, including cross-border payments and the settlement and distribution of tokenised real-world assets, the issuer said. 

With its native 24/7 transfer and settlement capabilities, the stablecoin has the potential to reduce transaction time and cost for end users while improving transaction predictability, liquidity and operational efficiency for participating institutions and service providers, it added. 

Anchorpoint said it has worked closely with regulators and industry participants in preparation for the launch while successfully minting and conducting live transfer tests of HKDAP on a public blockchain in the second quarter.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Shein logo is seen at the first physical space of Chinese online fast-fashion retailer Shein on its opening day inside the Le BHV Marais department store, the Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville, in Paris, France, November 5, 2025. REUTERS
Shein's slowing growth tests investor appetite ahead of Hong Kong IPO
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 23, 2026 in New York. AFP
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after inflation data, earnings boost
FINANCE
2 hours ago
People walk past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS
China's central bank pledges timely new policy rollout
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Consumers shop for meat on May 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. AFP
US consumer prices increase as expected in July
FINANCE
3 hours ago
An electronic screen shows South Korea's benchmark stock index (KOSPI) in the Hana Bank headquarters. AFP
S Korea to tighten ETF, ETN spreads and expand mock trading to single-stock leveraged products from Aug 19
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Sucheng Biomass Heat Supply Project. China Everbright Greentech
Everbright Greentech interim net profit rises 2pc to HK$195.35m on cost controls
FINANCE
3 hours ago
Edward Moncreiffe
HSBC global insurance business head Moncreiffe to leave, sources say
FINANCE
4 hours ago
HKGCC General Committee member Elton Chan (second left) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mohd Dzahir Jamudin (first left), Vice President of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia.
HK signs MoU with Malaysia to enhance trade and cooperation 
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Buildings stand in Hong Kong, China February 24, 2025. REUTERS
Hong Kong's tax-cut reform to exclude proprietary trading firms
FINANCE
5 hours ago
CKI's Power Assets sees interim profit surging 383pc to HK$14.7 bln on UK asset sales
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Chinese woman missing in Thailand after accepting ride from stranger, embassy confirms
CHINA
22 hours ago
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT
Jennifer Tse remembers late father Patrick Tse on what would have been his 90th birthday
ENTERTAINMENT
10-08-2026 18:37 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.