logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

UK PM Burnham considering inquiry into Epstein, minister says

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham looks on, as he meets with members of the Home Office and of the Coastguard, during a visit to HM Coastguard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, in Dover, Britain, August 2, 2026. REUTERS/Jack Taylor/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham looks on, as he meets with members of the Home Office and of the Coastguard, during a visit to HM Coastguard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, in Dover, Britain, August 2, 2026. REUTERS/Jack Taylor/Pool

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is looking at holding a public inquiry into the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his actions in the UK, victims minister Alex Davies-Jones told the BBC.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Nearly seven years after his death, the Epstein scandal has rocked the British establishment, leading to the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles' brother, and of Peter Mandelson, the former British ambassador to the U.S.

Burnham, who became prime minister in July, will meet Epstein's victims, Davies-Jones told BBC Newsnight, and a public inquiry could follow.

"We are looking into this. We are seeing what is possible," the minister said.

British police are already investigating a number of allegations related to the disgraced financier, with possible offences ranging from child sex abuse to trafficking women through UK airports and misconduct in public office.

Davies-Jones said any public inquiry could also examine the alleged actions of the late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed al-Fayed, another public figure who has been accused of rape and sexual assault by hundreds of victims.

Reuters

UKPMBurnhaminquiryEpstein

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Privacy watchdog warns travelers over fake e-visa websites
NEWS
04-08-2026 16:00 HKT
People walk past a Vodafone store in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. AP Photo
CK Hutchison Group Telecom sells 49 percent VodafoneThree stake for GBP4.3 bln
FINANCE
30-07-2026 22:41 HKT
A Chinese national flag is hoisted at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
China urges Britain to provide fair business environment for Chinese firms
FINANCE
23-07-2026 14:21 HKT
Jeffrey Epstein, seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender. U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
French modelling scout with links to Epstein found dead: prosecutors
WORLD
22-07-2026 19:27 HKT
Flowers are delivered to the wife of Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Marie-France van Heel at 10 Downing Street in central London on July 20, 2026. (Photo by Peter Nicholls / AFP)
'Coolest girl': UK PM Burnham's wife Marie-France van Heel
WORLD
22-07-2026 16:38 HKT
Then chairman of DP World Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem wears his headphones during the UAE-India Business summit at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India January 10, 2024. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
Malaysian tycoon Syed Mokhtar urged to revoke appointment of port chairman linked to Epstein
WORLD
22-07-2026 13:56 HKT
Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP Britain's former health secretary Wes Streeting (2nd L) arrives at Downing Street in London on July 20, 2026, as cabinet appointments are being made after Andy Burnham became Britain's new prime minister.
New UK PM Burnham stamps authority with cabinet shakeup
WORLD
21-07-2026 12:55 HKT
A forensic official and police officers work at a cordon on Whitehall in Westminster after the road was closed by police following an incident involving the arrest of a man near Downing Street, in London, Britain, April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo
UK police charge man over Iran-linked spying offences
WORLD
17-07-2026 18:02 HKT
Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP Labour candidate Andy Burnham (C) waves to the crowd after he won the election for MP of Makerfield, at the count centre venue in Wigan, northwest England on June 19, 2026.
UK Labour party to crown Burnham as leader and next PM
WORLD
17-07-2026 12:49 HKT
A worker works at the British Steel site in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, Britain April 17, 2025. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
China disapproves of British Steel nationalisation decision by UK
CHINA
17-07-2026 11:43 HKT
Four former CHANEL staff jailed for 4 to 7 years for stealing over 700 luxury items set for destruction
NEWS
03-08-2026 15:06 HKT
(File photo)
Tropical Cyclone Dolphin to swap rain for 34 degrees sweat this weekend
NEWS
04-08-2026 14:41 HKT
File Photo
Total ban on foreign domestic helper loans urged as debt spirals amid new regulations
NEWS
04-08-2026 15:47 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.