logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Farage vs Count Binface: What to know about UK snap poll

WORLD
16 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP This combination of file photos created on August 10, 2026 shows then-London mayoral candidate Count Binface (L) posing for a photo on College Green beside the Palace of Westminster in London on April 25, 2024; and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (R) speaking during the inaugural Conservative Political Action Conference Great Britain in south-east London on July 17, 2026.
Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP This combination of file photos created on August 10, 2026 shows then-London mayoral candidate Count Binface (L) posing for a photo on College Green beside the Palace of Westminster in London on April 25, 2024; and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (R) speaking during the inaugural Conservative Political Action Conference Great Britain in south-east London on July 17, 2026.

Hard-right UK politician Nigel Farage will be fighting for his parliamentary seat Thursday, going head-to-head with parody candidate Count Binface in snap polls.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The by-election was called after Farage, leader of the anti-immigration Reform UK party, resigned last month as MP for Clacton-on-Sea.

But his surprise move amid a probe into his finances has threatened to backfire as none of the major political parties has fielded a candidate, denouncing Farage's gamble as a stunt.

Count Binface, a self-described "intergalactic space warrior and leader of the Recyclons" from Sigma IX, has now emerged as his main competition.

 

- What is happening? -

 

Farage was elected in 2024 -- on his eighth attempt -- winning by 46 percent with 21,225 votes.

But he resigned as MP on July 8 amid a probe by the parliamentary sleaze watchdog into his finances.

With typical showmanship, Farage, 62, said he would seek re-election in the ensuing by-election, pitching the vote as a "people versus the establishment by-election" fight.

Clacton, a seaside resort in eastern Essex that voted overwhelmingly for Brexit in the 2016 referendum, is expected to re-elect Farage by a large majority, according to polls.

But Count Binface, who dresses with a grey dustbin over his head wearing a cape and silver armour, could snatch a fifth of the votes, according to a Survation poll.

A total of 34 candidates are running, local authorities have confirmed -- the highest number of any UK parliamentary election. Most are standing as independents.

The ballot paper will be nearly a metre long, presenting a challenge for the local authorities, with some 78,245 eligible voters.

 

- Why is Farage in spotlight? -

 

By-elections are triggered by the resignation, death or conviction of the sitting MP.

Before resigning, Farage had been facing growing scrutiny over the non-disclosure of gifts -- including a £5 million ($6.6 million) donation from crypto-currency billionaire Christopher Harborne and non-declared financial support from convicted fraudster George Cottrell.

MPs are obliged to declare any financial support they received up to a year before their election.

But Farage claimed the donation from Harborne was a gift for his security made before he became an MP.

"The people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions," he said.

London police are also investigating donations made to Reform by Cottrell's mother, Fiona.

 

- Joke candidates -

 

Count Binface is part of a long British tradition of satirical election candidates.

The Official Monster Raving Loony Party -- first set up in 1982 by musician David Sutch -- also has three candidates running in Clacton.

"The general population quite like the fact that there are ridiculous people on stage" in what is normally a dour political event, party member and candidate Nick The Flying Brick told AFP.

His fellow party candidates are called Baron von Thunderclap and Howling Laud Hope. But some satirical candidates have a more serious message than others, he noted.

Merchandise available on Count Binface's website includes T-shirts with the slogan "I fight fascists and extortionate croissants".

Binface -- the alter-ego of Oxford-educated comedian Jon Harvey -- has urged voters to protect democracy.

"Behind every one of these campaigns is a simple argument: that showing up matters, that a ballot is worth casting even when you know how the night ends," he writes on his website.

 

- What's next? -

 

Farage's resignation meant the parliamentary investigation into his finances has been paused. But if he is re-elected it will undoubtedly be resumed once parliament's summer recess ends in September.

"Ultimately all it does is buy him time," Tim Bale, a politics professor at Queen Mary University of London, told AFP.

"He'll probably make it back into parliament but at that point the investigation will start up again. So he can run, but he can't hide."

If Farage is found guilty of serious misconduct and faces sanctions, there could well be another by-election.

Reform's popularity has also been slipping, with recent surveys showing Labour has overtaken it again in national voting polls.

"Clacton could be very important -- it could show that ... Nigel Farage and Reform UK have peaked," Pete Dorey, professor of British politics at Cardiff University, told AFP.

"If he only wins narrowly, or with a much lower number of votes compared to the 2024 election, then this would suggest that his popularity was declining, and that his credibility has been damaged."

AFP

FarageCount BinfaceUKsnap poll

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Gold bullion bars are pictured after being inspected and polished at the ABC Refinery in Sydney on August 5, 2020. AFP
UK regulator plans for tokenized gold framework against China's competition: Financial Times
FINANCE
10-08-2026 15:13 HKT
Union Jack flag, social media app icons and a silhouette of children are seen in this illustration taken June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Most UK teens to opt out of planned social media curfew: poll
WORLD
07-08-2026 12:36 HKT
Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham looks on, as he meets with members of the Home Office and of the Coastguard, during a visit to HM Coastguard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, in Dover, Britain, August 2, 2026. REUTERS/Jack Taylor/Pool
UK PM Burnham considering inquiry into Epstein, minister says
WORLD
05-08-2026 16:02 HKT
Privacy watchdog warns travelers over fake e-visa websites
NEWS
04-08-2026 16:00 HKT
People walk past a Vodafone store in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. AP Photo
CK Hutchison Group Telecom sells 49 percent VodafoneThree stake for GBP4.3 bln
FINANCE
30-07-2026 22:41 HKT
A Chinese national flag is hoisted at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
China urges Britain to provide fair business environment for Chinese firms
FINANCE
23-07-2026 14:21 HKT
Flowers are delivered to the wife of Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Marie-France van Heel at 10 Downing Street in central London on July 20, 2026. (Photo by Peter Nicholls / AFP)
'Coolest girl': UK PM Burnham's wife Marie-France van Heel
WORLD
22-07-2026 16:38 HKT
Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP Britain's former health secretary Wes Streeting (2nd L) arrives at Downing Street in London on July 20, 2026, as cabinet appointments are being made after Andy Burnham became Britain's new prime minister.
New UK PM Burnham stamps authority with cabinet shakeup
WORLD
21-07-2026 12:55 HKT
A forensic official and police officers work at a cordon on Whitehall in Westminster after the road was closed by police following an incident involving the arrest of a man near Downing Street, in London, Britain, April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo
UK police charge man over Iran-linked spying offences
WORLD
17-07-2026 18:02 HKT
Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP Labour candidate Andy Burnham (C) waves to the crowd after he won the election for MP of Makerfield, at the count centre venue in Wigan, northwest England on June 19, 2026.
UK Labour party to crown Burnham as leader and next PM
WORLD
17-07-2026 12:49 HKT
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10-08-2026 02:12 HKT
Jennifer Tse remembers late father Patrick Tse on what would have been his 90th birthday
ENTERTAINMENT
10-08-2026 18:37 HKT
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.