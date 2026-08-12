CKI interim profit surges 389pc to new high, dividend up 2.7pc

CK Infrastructure (1038) posted 388.8 percent year-on-year growth in record-high net profit of HK$21.25 billion for the first half, thanks to the sizeable gains generated from the divestments of UK Power Networks and UK Rails.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

It declared an interim dividend of 75 HK cents per share, up 2.7 percent from a year prior.

Revenue fell 3.58 percent to HK$19.63 billion.

CKI's UK portfolio recorded a 565 percent increase to HK$14.78 billion, mainly driven by the UKPN’s disposal gain.

Its Australian portfolio's profit contribution rose 3 percent to HK$817 million, while it recorded a decline of 6 percent in local currency terms.

CKI's businesses in Continental Europe, Canada, and New Zealand saw profit growth of 10 percent, 1 percent, and 14 percent, respectively.

In Hong Kong and mainland China, CKI's portfolio recorded a net loss of HK$115 million, as volumes and prices remained weak for the cement, concrete and asphalt businesses.

Profit contribution from Power Assets (0006) was HK$5.29 billion, surging 383 percent over last year.

The firm will continue to leverage its successful partnerships with other member companies of the CK Group, including CK Asset (1113) and Power Assets, which also possess ample cash on hand, to invest in mutually attractive new projects, chairman Victor Li Tzar-kuoi said in the results.