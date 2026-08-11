logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong is a treasure trove of international wealth, HSBC co-chief executive David Liao says

FINANCE
15 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
David Liao.
David Liao.

HSBC's (0005) co-chief executive of Asia and the Middle East David Liao Yi-chien described Hong Kong as a treasure trove of international wealth, saying the city's financial industry serves far more than over 7 million local citizens, while catering to substantial capital from the mainland, Middle East, Europe and the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hong Kong is the largest global wealth management center, while its fundraising amount in the initial public offering market for the first half also ranked second globally, he said, adding that these achievements mark only the start, with significant potential for future growth.

He pointed out that as a leading offshore yuan business hub, Hong Kong processes about 75 percent of global offshore yuan payments and settlements.

In terms of gold trading, HSBC plans to expand its physical gold storage capabilities to 200 tons in Hong Kong to support the government's broader 1,000-ton storage hub vision, Liao noted.

For the privatization of the Hang Seng Bank, Liao said this marked one of the biggest mergers in the Hong Kong banking sector, representing HSBC's confidence in the city.

Besides, the group will integrate digital assets and digital currency into Hong Kong's financial system and actively plan for the establishment of an artificial intelligence research institute in the city, he said.
  
As HSBC earlier lifted Hong Kong's full-year economic growth forecast to 4.5 percent, Liao noted that the bank holds a positive view on Hong Kong's macroeconomic outlook, adding that the city's "one country, two systems" framework can enhance stability in Asian economic growth amid a reshaping global geopolitical landscape.

HSBCHong KongwealthIPOoffshore yuan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
Hong Kong workers least optimistic in Asia over AI’s career impact
NEWS
13 hours ago
HKEX
Hong Kong shares drop at close, Tencent falls 2pc
FINANCE
15 hours ago
Wealthy HKers prioritize immersive travel over property, spending HK$30,000 monthly: survey 
FINANCE
15 hours ago
Hong Kong to include proprietary trading firms in tax-cut reforms, FT reports
FINANCE
16 hours ago
Packs of clothing are pictured at a garment factory for Shein in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China April 1, 2025. REUTERS/Casey Hall
Shein plans to launch Hong Kong IPO as soon as next Wednesday, sources say
FINANCE
16 hours ago
HKEX. Singtao
Hong Kong shares fall by midday break, Tencent down 2pc
FINANCE
19 hours ago
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares rise at open, Alibaba up 2pc
FINANCE
22 hours ago
From left: HKTDC executive director Sophia Chong, Frederick Ma
Hong Kong, Malaysia can further strengthen ties: Frederick Ma
FINANCE
11-08-2026 06:13 HKT
Sunglasses are displayed at the reception of the fast-fashion brand Shein's office in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 15, 2025. REUTERS
Shein IPO pitched to investors at below US$30 billion valuation, FT reports
FINANCE
10-08-2026 22:45 HKT
HKEX
Hong Kong shares close higher, Alibaba rises over 2pc
FINANCE
10-08-2026 16:39 HKT
Former Dragon 5 member found dead in Chao Phraya River with 20kg of concrete in backpack
WORLD
10-08-2026 02:12 HKT
Jennifer Tse remembers late father Patrick Tse on what would have been his 90th birthday
ENTERTAINMENT
10-08-2026 18:37 HKT
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.