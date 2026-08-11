Shein plans to launch Hong Kong IPO as soon as next Wednesday, sources say

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10-08-2026 21:09 HKT
Online fast-fashion retailer Shein is planning to launch its Hong Kong initial public offering as soon as next Wednesday, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
The Singapore-based company has been marketing the share offering to investors this week, said one of the two sources and a third source with knowledge of the marketing plans.
Shein did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Shein is targeting a valuation between US$30 billion (HK$234 billion) to US$40 billion in the IPO, Reuters reported last week.
The sources declined to be named as the information was confidential.
Reuters