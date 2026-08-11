Shein plans to launch Hong Kong IPO as soon as next Wednesday, sources say

Online fast-fashion retailer Shein is planning to launch its Hong Kong initial public offering as soon as next Wednesday, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Singapore-based company has been marketing the share offering to investors this week, said one of the two sources and a third source with knowledge of the marketing plans.

Shein did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shein is targeting a valuation between US$30 billion (HK$234 billion) to US$40 billion in the IPO, Reuters reported last week.

The sources declined to be named as the information was confidential.

Reuters