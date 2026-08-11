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FINANCE

Shein plans to launch Hong Kong IPO as soon as next Wednesday, sources say

FINANCE
16 hours ago
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Packs of clothing are pictured at a garment factory for Shein in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China April 1, 2025. REUTERS/Casey Hall
Packs of clothing are pictured at a garment factory for Shein in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China April 1, 2025. REUTERS/Casey Hall

Online fast-fashion retailer Shein is planning to launch its Hong Kong initial public offering as soon as next Wednesday, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

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The Singapore-based company has been marketing the share offering to investors this week, said one of the two sources and a third source with knowledge of the marketing plans.

Shein did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shein is targeting a valuation between US$30 billion (HK$234 billion) to US$40 billion in the IPO, Reuters reported last week.

The sources declined to be named as the information was confidential.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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