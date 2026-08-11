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FINANCE

Hong Kong shares drop at close, Tencent falls 2pc

FINANCE
15 hours ago
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HKEX
HKEX

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Tuesday, partly dragged down by tech heavyweights and insurers.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 284 points, or 1.1 percent, to 25,652, with a full-day turnover of HK$210.9 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index declined by 1.93 percent to 4,824 points.

Tech heavyweight Tencent (0700) dropped 2.2 percent before the release of its interim results on Wednesday, contributing the most to the HSI’s decline.

Kuaishou Technology (1024) decreased 3.8 percent, while Xiaomi (1810) and JD.com (9618) went down nearly 3.5 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

AIA (1299), HSBC (0005), and China Life Insurance (2628) slipped 2.2 percent, 0.5 percent, and 3 percent.

Gold-related stocks dived. Laopu Gold (6181) plunged 8.5 percent, marking the worst performance among blue chips, followed by a 5.8 percent decline of Zijin Mining (2899).

However, oil majors outperformed the market on rising oil prices. CNOOC (0883) climbed the most among blue chips, up 3.6 percent, while PetroChina (0857) rose 1.8 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index decreased by 0.82 percent to 3,934 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index went down 0.4 percent to 14,259 points.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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