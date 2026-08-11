Hong Kong shares rise at open, Alibaba up 2pc

Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Tuesday despite the US-Iran negotiation stalemate.

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The Hang Seng Index rose 61 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,998.

The tech gauge went up 0.3 percent to 4,932.

Tech heavyweight Alibaba (9988) jumped 2.1 percent at the open, marking the best performance among blue chips, while Tencent (0700) inched down 0.04 percent.

Chipmakers went down, with Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) and Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) both falling 0.7 percent.

Artificial intelligence-related shares gained. Knowledge Atlas Technology (2513), or Zhipu AI, climbed 3 percent, while its peer MiniMax (0100) jumped 4.2 percent.