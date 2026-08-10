Hong Kong shares close higher, Alibaba rises over 2pc

Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Monday, partly lifted by an over 2 percent gain in Alibaba (9988).

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced 269 points, or 1.05 percent, to 25,937, with a full-day turnover of HK$240.2 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was up by 1.26 percent to 4,919 points.

Tech heavyweight Alibaba rose 2.3 percent, contributing the most gains among HSI constituents. Earlier, Apple published a guide that indicates Mac users in mainland China can reach Alibaba's Qwen artificial intelligence services, while it deleted the article from the official website.

Lenovo (9992) also climbed 3.2 percent to a record high at HK$29, while Xiaomi (1810) and Meituan (3690) increased by 2 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.

Jewellers maintained the leading position at close, with Laopu Gold (6181) surging the most among blue chips by 12.4 percent, followed by Chow Tai Fook Jewellery's (1929) 6.6 percent gain.

Pharmaceutical stocks rallied. Hansoh Pharmaceutical (3692), WuXi AppTec (2359) and Innovent Biologics (1801) jumped 4.9 percent, 2.9 percent, and 2.5 percent.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index increased by 0.67 percent to 3,966 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index inched up 0.04 percent to 14,316 points.