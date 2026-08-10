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FINANCE

Hong Kong shares close higher, Alibaba rises over 2pc

FINANCE
20 hours ago
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HKEX
HKEX

Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Monday, partly lifted by an over 2 percent gain in Alibaba (9988).

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced 269 points, or 1.05 percent, to 25,937, with a full-day turnover of HK$240.2 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index was up by 1.26 percent to 4,919 points.

Tech heavyweight Alibaba rose 2.3 percent, contributing the most gains among HSI constituents. Earlier, Apple published a guide that indicates Mac users in mainland China can reach Alibaba's Qwen artificial intelligence services, while it deleted the article from the official website.

Lenovo (9992) also climbed 3.2 percent to a record high at HK$29, while Xiaomi (1810) and Meituan (3690) increased by 2 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. 

Jewellers maintained the leading position at close, with Laopu Gold (6181) surging the most among blue chips by 12.4 percent, followed by Chow Tai Fook Jewellery's (1929) 6.6 percent gain.

Pharmaceutical stocks rallied. Hansoh Pharmaceutical (3692), WuXi AppTec (2359) and Innovent Biologics (1801) jumped 4.9 percent, 2.9 percent, and 2.5 percent. 

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index increased by 0.67 percent to 3,966 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index inched up 0.04 percent to 14,316 points.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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