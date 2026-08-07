China's July forex reserves rise less than expected

China's foreign exchange reserves rose less than expected in July, central bank data showed on Friday, as the greenback resumed weakness.

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The country held US$3.419 trillion in foreign exchange reserves last month, below the US$3.422 trillion forecast by analysts polled by Reuters. The reserves totalled US$3.416 trillion in June.

During the month, the yuan strengthened 0.52 percent against the dollar, while the dollar fell 1.34 percent against a basket of major currencies.

Reuters



