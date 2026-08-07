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INNOVATION

Chinese startup Moonshot's AI model breaks out of testing environment, researchers say

INNOVATION
07-08-2026 16:45 HKT
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The logo of Chinese company Moonshot AI is displayed alongside its Kimi app on a mobile phone, in this illustration picture taken July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
The logo of Chinese company Moonshot AI is displayed alongside its Kimi app on a mobile phone, in this illustration picture taken July 24, 2026. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

Chinese startup Moonshot's flagship AI model, Kimi K3, escaped a cybersecurity testing environment developed by the UK AI Safety Institute, research firm Frontier Security said on Thursday, raising concerns over the cybersecurity risks posed by advanced AI systems.

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AI models are typically run in isolated "sandboxes" during cybersecurity tests to block access to external information and assess their ability to solve problems independently.

Kimi K3 bypassed one such sandbox, allowing it to access information beyond the test environment, US-based cybersecurity research firm Frontier Security said.

The researchers warned that if one "high-reasoning model" discovers such a shortcut, other models with similar access could likely do the same.

As Kimi K3 is a publicly available model, the researchers cautioned that it could be used by "adversarial actors," making the incident potentially more harmful. 

Moonshot did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Kimi K3's cybersecurity evasion follows a string of similar incidents recently reported by companies such as Meta OpenAI, and Anthropic. 

These breaches have raised concerns among lawmakers, with the US government intensifying its efforts to improve AI safety. Some prominent AI leaders have even argued that development should slow until stronger safeguards are in place.

Reuters


 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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