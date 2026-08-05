Wynn Macau posts 14 percent rise in adjusted property EBITDAR in first half

Wynn Macau (1128) posted a 14 percent rise to US$576.4 million (HK$4.5 billion) in adjusted property earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and rent costs in the first six months of the year.

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Operating income for the period rose 20.6 percent to US$308.1 million.

In the second quarter, the gaming giant’s adjusted property EBITDAR climbed 17.1 percent to US$297 million. Operating income jumped 27 percent to US$162.8 million.



