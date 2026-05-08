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FINANCE

Wynn Macau's first quarter EBITDAR rose 10.9 year on year

FINANCE
40 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Wynn Macau (1128)'s controlling shareholder, Wynn Resorts, announced its Macau operations' first-quarter results, with adjusted property EBITDAR increasing 10.9 percent year on year to US$280 million.

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The company's operating revenue rose by US$145 million, up 14.2 percent.

Wynn Resorts chief executive Craig Billings said the first-quarter results reflect the company's business strength across all markets. In Macau, gaming volumes recorded significant year on year growth while market share remained solid.

The company was pleased to increase Wynn Macau's dividend, reflecting the strong free cash flow being generated by the business.

Wynn Palace recorded operating revenues of US$560 million, up 27 percent. The adjusted property EBITDAR rose 25.9 percent to US$200 million. The mass market table games win percentage stood at 26.6 percent, up 1.8 percentage points. VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was 3.11 percent.

As for Wynn Macau, operating revenues were flat, standing at US$330 million. Adjusted property EBITDAR was US$ million, flat year-on-year. Adjusted property EBITDAR was US$75.6 million, down 16.2 percent, while the mass-market table games win percentage was 15.1 percent, down 3.6 percentage points. VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was 0.39 percent.

Wynn MacauWynn ResortsWynn Palacefirst quarter result

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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