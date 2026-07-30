HSI slips by midday break

Hang Seng Index slips at noon on Thursday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 11 points, or 0.05 percent, to 25,796 points.

The half-day market turnover was HK$162 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 1.14 percent to 4,809 points.

Shares in the mainland also fell. The Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 43 points, or 1.15 percent, to 3,784 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index declined 3.79 percent to 13,141 points.