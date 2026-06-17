logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Kingboard to place 155 million shares of Kingboard Laminates at 11.5pc discount

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
KINGBOARD LAMINATES
KINGBOARD LAMINATES

Kingboard (0148) announced the placement of Kingboard Laminates (1888), planning to place 155 million shares at HK$76 per share, representing a discount of approximately 11.5 percent to Tuesday's closing price.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The placed shares account for about 4.92 percent of Kingboard Laminates' issued share capital.

Kingboard Laminates closed at HK$85.9 on Tuesday. Its shares fell 5.7 percent to HK$81 at the market open on Wednesday, but later rose 6.9 percent to HK$91.8.

Once the transaction is complete, Kingboard's shareholding in Kingboard Laminates will decrease from 66.62 percent to approximately 61.7 percent.

The company plans to raise net proceeds of HK$11.8 billion from the placement, which it will use to invest in its printed circuit board business, accelerate research and development to drive product upgrades and innovation, repay existing bank loans, and fund other corporate purposes.

KingboardKingboard Laminates

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Paul Cheung Kwok-wing, founder and chairman of Kingboard
Kingboard to raise $2.72b from 8.7pc discounted sale of Kingboard Laminates shares
FINANCE
18-03-2026 11:18 HKT
Hang Seng Index falls lower at midday
FINANCE
6 mins ago
Citi launches eVouchers on Citi Mobile App, enhances digital banking experience
FINANCE
32 mins ago
People walk in a restaurant district in Tokyo, Japan, June 15, 2026. REUTERS
Japan's exports rise on weak yen, AI boom, but price-led gains mask weak volumes
FINANCE
49 mins ago
BMW logo is seen on a vehicle at the BMW manufacturing plant in Greer, South Carolina, U.S., October 19, 2022. REUTERS
BMW lowers profit outlook due to China downturn, Iran war double whammy
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Two HSBC bank logos are displayed on an office building in Mexico City, Mexico, July 25, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC partners with Google Cloud to expand AI usage
FINANCE
1 hour ago
Hang Seng Index rose 1 point at market open on Wednesday
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Nasdaq and S&P 500 slip while Dow hits record high
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Representations of Binance coin cryptocurrency is seen in this illustration taken September 10, 2025. REUTERS
Binance set to lose EU licence bid, permission to offer services in the bloc, sources say
FINANCE
14 hours ago
Dow touches record high as oil slides further
FINANCE
14 hours ago
logo
(Video) 2 passengers thrown from taxi and killed in Tsing Sha Highway crash
NEWS
10 hours ago
Tsing Sha fatal crash victims identified as firefighter and wife
NEWS
7 hours ago
Jobless HK father says he was rejected for $20,000 jobs for being overqualified
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.