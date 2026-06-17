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WORLD

Economists cut Singapore 2026 growth forecast, expect policy hold in July, c.bank survey shows

WORLD
17 mins ago
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A view of the Merlion against the Singapore financial district in Singapore, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Caroline Chia
A view of the Merlion against the Singapore financial district in Singapore, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Caroline Chia

Economists polled by Singapore's central bank have slightly cut their growth outlook for the country for 2026, while six out of the 10 are also expecting monetary policy to remain unchanged next month, a survey showed on Wednesday.

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Most of the respondents in the Monetary Authority of Singapore's June quarter survey cited a prolonged or escalating conflict in the Middle East as one of the major downside risks for the city-state, while 15% of the economists flagged the potential bursting of the AI bubble.

The survey was sent out in May, before the ceasefire agreement signed by the United States and Iran on Monday, with 22 economists and analysts responding.

The median forecast for growth this year dropped to 3.5% from 3.6% in the previous survey, with growth in 2027 projected at 2.5%.

Respondents expect core inflation for 2026 at 2% and headline inflation at 2.3%, higher than the 1.5% projected for both in the previous survey.

Singapore's economy in the first quarter beat expectations with 6% growth.

The government, however, has warned that downside risks have risen significantly.

Last month, the trade ministry maintained its economic growth forecast for this year at 2.0% to 4.0%.

In April, the central bank tightened monetary policy due to the risk that the Iran war could fuel inflation. The central bank had held monetary policy steady at previous three quarterly meetings after easing last April.

Reuters

EconomistsSingapore2026growth forecastpolicy holdJulyc.bank survey

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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