logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Bank of Japan set to keep rates steady but signal further tightening

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Traffic signs in front of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan, June 15, 2026. REUTERS
Traffic signs in front of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan, June 15, 2026. REUTERS

The Bank of Japan is set to keep interest rates steady on Friday but signal its resolve to continue pushing up borrowing costs, after the government intervened to boost the weak yen, keeping pressure on the central bank to show its hawkishness.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Japan conducted yen-buying, dollar-selling market intervention in New York markets on Thursday, a market source said, pulling the sagging currency from four-decade lows, hours before the BOJ concludes a two-day policy meeting.

Having just raised rates in June, the BOJ is widely expected to keep short-term interest rates steady at 1 percent. Hawkish board member Hajime Takata may dissent and propose a hike to 1.25 percent, some analysts say.

The BOJ meeting follows that of the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday, at which the board kept interest rates steady but with three dissenters calling for a quarter-percentage-point hike.

Markets are focusing on the BOJ's quarterly outlook report and Governor Kazuo Ueda's post-meeting news briefing for clues on how soon it could raise still-low borrowing costs.

In the report, the board is seen revising up its growth forecast for fiscal 2026 on receding fears of a severe hit from the Middle East conflict, sources have told Reuters.

The board is also likely to cut its inflation forecast due to the effect of subsidies and a drop in oil costs from levels seen in April, they said, though jittery oil markets and rising import costs from a weak yen may keep any downgrade small.

"Although inflation forecasts may be revised lower, stronger growth would reinforce confidence that the economy can withstand further policy normalisation," said Kei Fujimoto, senior economist at SuMi Trust.

"My baseline scenario remains that the BOJ raises rates roughly once every six months. However, given the improving growth backdrop, together with accelerating import-price inflation, the possibility of a faster pace of tightening cannot be ruled out," he said.

WEAK-YEN RISK

The BOJ raised rates to a 31-year high in June and signaled its readiness to tighten further as it focuses on taming price pressures from the energy shock. Most analysts polled by Reuters expect the BOJ to raise rates again to 1.25 percent by year-end.

The slow pace of rate hikes has been blamed for pushing the yen to a 40-year low, leading to rising import costs that hurt households and retailers.

Ueda will face the challenge of talking down the yen bears through hawkish communication particularly with looming prospects of U.S. rate hikes weighing on the yen's value against the dollar, analysts say.

But pressure from a dovish administration and the potential economic hit from a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in the southern prefecture of Kumamoto, home to plants of major manufacturers and chipmakers, may dampen the hawkish mood, some analysts say.

So far, the economy appears to have weathered the hit from rising fuel costs and supply disruptions from the Middle East conflict, which are driving up inflation.

Factory output rose in June and manufacturers projected further increases this month and next, data showed on Friday.

Separate data also showed annual core inflation in Japan's capital accelerated to 1.7 percent in July, a sign of broadening price pressures from the Middle East conflict.

Reuters

Bank of Japancentral bankhawkishrate

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The Japanese flag flutters in the wind from the top of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) headquarters complex in central Tokyo on June 16, 2025. AFP
Yen comes under renewed pressure after BOJ intervention
FINANCE
1 hour ago
HKMA keeps base rate at 4 percent following Fed's decision
FINANCE
30-07-2026 10:22 HKT
HSI muted at open after Fed rate pause, New Oriental surges 14.7pc on strong earnings
FINANCE
30-07-2026 10:08 HKT
BOJ's new trend gauge shows inflation exceeding target
BOJ likely to keep inflation warning but expect no big build-up in risks, sources say
FINANCE
24-07-2026 11:30 HKT
People attend a job fair in a mall in Beijing, China. REUTERS
China's youth jobless rate falls to 12-month low in June
FINANCE
20-07-2026 20:26 HKT
From left: Ding Shuang, Tommy Wu
Standard Chartered: HK GDP to hit 4.3pc in 2026, fueled by AI supercycle and mainland stimulus
FINANCE
20-07-2026 15:19 HKT
A shopper runs across the road outside Causeway Bay shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, December 26, 2019. REUTERS
Hong Kong's jobless rate stays at 3.7 percent in Q2
FINANCE
17-07-2026 17:42 HKT
Gold on track for biggest weekly loss in six as Iran war fans inflation worries
FINANCE
17-07-2026 14:44 HKT
Fed's Logan calls for 'modestly higher' interest rates 
FINANCE
17-07-2026 10:42 HKT
(File photo)
BOK hikes rates for first time in 3-1/2 years, signals more
FINANCE
16-07-2026 11:06 HKT
HK-named typhoon Dolphin forecast to swim into record strength, says HKO
NEWS
21 hours ago
Cecilia Cheung makes first public appearance at Kaho Lee concert since Patrick Tse’s death
ENTERTAINMENT
29-07-2026 15:54 HKT
Espresso machine test: most deliver, but some run hot and cold
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.