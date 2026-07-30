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FINANCE

Yum China net profit grows 9pc to $553mn for the first half of 2026

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Yum China (9987) saw a net profit of US$553 million (HK$ 4.34 billion) for the first half of the year, a 9 percent increase year-on-year. 

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The company declared a dividend of 29 US cents. 

Total revenue was US$6.409 billion, an 11 percent increase per year. 

The company recorded net profit of US$244 million (HK$1.91 billion) for the second quarter ended June 30.

Total revenues increased 13 percent year-on-year to US$3.1 billion. 

Operating profit grew 14 percent to US$348 million, a second-quarter record high.

The company opened 560 net new stores in the second quarter, a second-quarter record high and 67 percent higher than the openings in the same quarter last year, with 41 percent opened by franchisees. 

As of June 30, 2026, total store count reached 19,297, with 18 percent operated by franchisees. 

In addition, Yum China is on track to close the acquisition of the Pizza Hut brand in Mainland China in August, and plans to secure a US$1.2 billion equivalent offshore bridge loan to finance the transaction.

 

Yum ChinaPizza Hut

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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