Yum China plans to pay quarterly dividend on or around April 29

Read More
Chinese auto giant BYD's female CFO earns more than its founder last year
15-04-2026 19:12 HKT
by
Gloria Leung
Yum China (9987) announced on Thursday that it is considering declaring and paying a quarterly dividend, according to the company’s filing.
If the board decides to proceed, the declaration will be adopted by board resolution on or around April 29.
The company will release its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31 after the Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading hours on April 29.
Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events: