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FINANCE

Yum China plans to pay quarterly dividend on or around April 29

FINANCE
12 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Yum China (9987) announced on Thursday that it is considering declaring and paying a quarterly dividend, according to the company’s filing. 

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If the board decides to proceed, the declaration will be adopted by board resolution on or around April 29.


The company will release its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31 after the Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading hours on April 29.
 

Yum China

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