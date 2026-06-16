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FINANCE

Yum Brands to sell Pizza Hut for US$2.7 billion

FINANCE
13 mins ago
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A Pizza Hut restaurant is seen in a mall in Shanghai, China September 18, 2018. REUTERS.
A Pizza Hut restaurant is seen in a mall in Shanghai, China September 18, 2018. REUTERS.

Yum Brands said on Tuesday it would sell its Pizza Hut chain for US$2.7 billion(HK$21.06 billion), as the unit struggles with stiff competition in the fast-food market and cautious consumer spending.

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Pizza Hut in Mainland China will be acquired by Yum China(9987) for US$1.2 billion while the rest of the business will be acquired by private equity firm LongRange Capital for US$1.5 billion, the company said.

The move follows Yum entering exclusive talks with LongRange in May, after it said it was reviewing strategic options, including a possible sale, for Pizza Hut, as the unit fell behind Yum's other fast-casual dining brands such as Taco Bell.

The fast-food industry is contending with sustained demand weakness, as growing adoption of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs encourages consumers to choose healthier foods.

The pressure has been compounded by rising inflation and a decline in consumer sentiment that has weighed on US pizza giants already facing elevated commodity costs.

Reuters

Yum BrandsPizza HutLongRange Capital

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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