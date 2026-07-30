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FINANCE

Prada H1 revenue rises on strong Americas demand

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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The Prada logo is seen outside its store in Hong Kong in this June 6, 2011 file photograph. Italian fashion house Prada SpA beat forecasts with a 30 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, shrugging off concerns about a slowdown in demand for luxury goods. The company, led by trend-setting designer Miuccia Prada and her husband Bertelli, posted a net profit of 122.1 million euros ($160 million) in the third quarter, boosted by wealthy spenders from Asia and other emerging markets. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files
The Prada logo is seen outside its store in Hong Kong in this June 6, 2011 file photograph. Italian fashion house Prada SpA beat forecasts with a 30 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, shrugging off concerns about a slowdown in demand for luxury goods. The company, led by trend-setting designer Miuccia Prada and her husband Bertelli, posted a net profit of 122.1 million euros ($160 million) in the third quarter, boosted by wealthy spenders from Asia and other emerging markets. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

Italian luxury group Prada extended its revenue growth in the first half, driven by strong demand in the Americas, although the acquisition of Versace, which the group is working to revive, weighed on profitability.

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The group said on Thursday that, including the contribution from the Medusa-branded fashion house which Prada acquired in 2025, first-half net revenues rose 16 percent to US$3.50 billion (HK$27.3 billion), while adjusted operating profit fell 14 percent.

Without taking into account Versace, first-half net revenue rose 5 percent at constant currencies, while underlying profitability remained in line with the previous year, it said.

Both revenue and profitability were broadly in line with analysts' consensus compiled by Visible Alpha.

Retail sales, which account for the vast majority of group revenue, were supported by a 17 percent rise in the Americas in the first half, while sales in Europe declined, although Prada said it saw signs of recovery in both tourist spending and local demand during the second quarter.

Sales in the Middle East fell by about a quarter as the conflict in the region weighed on demand.

At brand level, retail sales growth at Prada accelerated in the second quarter. Miu Miu continued to grow, although at a slower pace than the exceptional rates recorded last year.

"We close the first six months of the year with solid results, accelerating in the second quarter on a positive Q1," said Prada CEO Andrea Guerra in the statement.

He also flagged the arrival of creative director Pieter Mulier at Versace in July, which should help the relaunch of the brand.

Reuters

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