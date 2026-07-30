HashKey looks to purchase Singapore's Asia Pacific Exchange

HashKey (3887) has signed a preliminary agreement to acquire Singapore's Asia Pacific Exchange, aiming to expand its regulated financial services business in the city-state, it said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.
- The Hong Kong-listed fintech company said its Singapore unit signed the non-binding agreement on July 22 with Asia Pacific Exchange and its main shareholder, Zhu Yuchen.
- Asia Pacific Exchange holds a Singapore licence to run an approved exchange, while its unit Asia Pacific Clear holds a licence to operate a clearing house, which handles the completion of trades, according to the filing.
- The proposed deal would help HashKey expand its regulated business in Singapore, it said.
- HashKey said the deal is subject to legal, financial and business checks, final negotiations and approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
- No final purchase agreement has been signed, and the price and payment terms have not been decided, HashKey said.
Reuters