Zhongji Innolight falls 1 percent on debut following Hong Kong's largest share sale this year

Zhongji Innolight (3308) saw its shares fall 0.9 percent on its Hong Kong debut on Thursday, following its high-profile share sale that topped Hong Kong's largest share sale this year.

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The Chinese optical parts maker's shares opened at HK$971, which was 0.9 percent lower than its offer price of HK$980. That translates to a paper loss of HK$450 per 50 shares.

The company's shares also fell in the gray market by about 1 percent on Wednesday. Its retail tranche was oversubscribed by 15.84 times.