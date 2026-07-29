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FINANCE

CK’s Northumbrian Water named Water Company of the Year in the UK, sweeps four awards at industry ‘Oscars’

FINANCE
56 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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CK Infrastructure’s (1038) Northumbrian Water has recently been named the Water Company of the Year at the Water Industry Awards, and three others, for its performance in customer service, environment, and innovation in the United Kingdom.

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Northumbrian Water is one of CKI's major profit contributors. At the same event, Northumbrian Water also received three other awards, including Winner – Asset Management Initiative of the Year, Highly Commended – Wastewater Project of the Year, and Highly Commended – Groundbreaker Award.

The Water Industry Awards are organized by Utility Week, a leading media authority in the UK utilities sector, and are also known as the Oscars of the utilities industry, standing out among cross-sector utilities, including electricity, gas, and water. 

Northumbrian Water became a member of CKI in 2011 and is one of the Group's major profit contributors among its UK investments. The water company is one of the ten regulated water and wastewater companies in England and Wales, with a water supply network totaling approximately 26,400 kilometers and a wastewater network of approximately 30,200 kilometers. 

CKI noted that Northumbrian Water's primary business is providing water and wastewater services to a population of 2.7 million in the northeast of England, as well as to more than 2 million properties across Essex and Suffolk

CK InfrastructureNorthumbrian WaterWater Company of the YearWater Industry Awards

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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