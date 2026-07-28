Hang Seng Index slips 28 points by midday, mainland markets tumble

Hang Seng Index edged lower in early trading and fell by midday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index slid 28 points, or 0.11 percent, to 25,178 points.

The half-day market turnover was HK$140 billion.

Tech gauge went up by 0.16 percent to 4,709 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 37 points, or 0.98 percent, to 3,820 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index dropped 3.42 percent to 13,664 points.