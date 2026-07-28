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FINANCE

Hang Seng Index slips 28 points by midday, mainland markets tumble

FINANCE
48 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Hang Seng Index edged lower in early trading and fell by midday.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index slid 28 points, or 0.11 percent, to 25,178 points.

The half-day market turnover was HK$140 billion.

Tech gauge went up by 0.16 percent to 4,709 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 37 points, or 0.98 percent, to 3,820 points. The Shenzhen Stock Exchange Composite Index dropped 3.42 percent to 13,664 points.

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSItechSSESZSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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