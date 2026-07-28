logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HSI opens 64 points higher at 25,271, Laopu Gold plunges 13pc

FINANCE
25 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo

Hang Seng Index rose 64 points on Tuesday's market open.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hang Seng Index rose 64 points, or 0.26 percent, to 25,271 points.

Tech gauge increased 0.64 percent to 4,731 points.

Among the tech heavyweights, Alibaba (9988) and Tencent rose 1.8 percent and 1.08 percent, respectively. NetEase (9999) increased 2.15 percent, Xiaomi (1810) rose 1.81 percent, and Meituan (3690) rose 1.68 percent. But Baidu (9888) fell 1.44 percent

CSPC Pharmaceutical (1093) gained the most among the blue chips by 3.1 percent after announcing its positive profit alert on Monday, which anticipated its interim net profit for the six months ending June 30 is expected to be approximately 5.9 billion yuan to 6.2 billion yuan, representing a year on year increase of 1.32 times to 1.43 times

Meanwhile, Laopu Gold (6181) also announced its profit alert on Monday, but its shares plunged 12.97 percent, making it the worst-performing blue chip.

Hong KongHang Seng IndexHSItechLaopu Gold

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
China's June net gold imports via Hong Kong up from year ago, down from May
FINANCE
12 hours ago
From left: Gary Ng, cyber, data and tech risk consulting lead partner, PwC Hong Kong; Josephine Kwan, asset & wealth management industry leader, PwC Hong Kong; Charles Lee; Eddie Wong; and Rebecca Wong, south markets leader, Chinese Mainland, PwC China.
PwC proposes longer equity trading hours and lower IPO market cap threshold for tech firms
FINANCE
13 hours ago
Hong Kong exports grow at fastest pace in 42 years in June, US-bound shipment doubles
FINANCE
17 hours ago
(file photo)
Elderly man clings to former domestic helper at bus stop, prompting son’s public rebuke
SOCIAL BUZZ
17 hours ago
HSI up 243 points to 25,000 level, Xiaomi rises 7pc, property stocks gain
FINANCE
17 hours ago
Zhongji Innolight slashes max IPO price to $980, HKEX adds options and short selling upon its debut
INNOVATION
19 hours ago
HSI rises 203 points to 25,166 by midday break
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Sunglasses are displayed at the reception of the fast-fashion brand Shein's office in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 15, 2025. REUTERS
Shein flags tariff hits after posting quarterly loss ahead of Hong Kong IPO
FINANCE
22 hours ago
A general view of the Naver sign on its office building in Seongnam, South Korea, May 13, 2022. Picture taken May 13, 2022. REUTERS
South Korea's Naver jumps 10% on Nvidia's $1 billion investment plan
INNOVATION
27-07-2026 10:31 HKT
Hang Seng opens up 30 points, misses 25,000 mark ahead of Fed Meeting
FINANCE
27-07-2026 10:22 HKT
logo
(Online photo)
Ocean Park cable car sends passengers on swing as typhoon winds blow
NEWS
26-07-2026 18:05 HKT
(file photo)
Japan’s LOFT to open first Hong Kong store at MOKO in August
NEWS
20 hours ago
Fund managers relocate from Singapore to HK, but sustaining wealth crown demands more than tax breaks
EDITORIAL
27-07-2026 06:08 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.