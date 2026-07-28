HSI opens 64 points higher at 25,271, Laopu Gold plunges 13pc

Hang Seng Index rose 64 points on Tuesday's market open.

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Hang Seng Index rose 64 points, or 0.26 percent, to 25,271 points.

Tech gauge increased 0.64 percent to 4,731 points.

Among the tech heavyweights, Alibaba (9988) and Tencent rose 1.8 percent and 1.08 percent, respectively. NetEase (9999) increased 2.15 percent, Xiaomi (1810) rose 1.81 percent, and Meituan (3690) rose 1.68 percent. But Baidu (9888) fell 1.44 percent

CSPC Pharmaceutical (1093) gained the most among the blue chips by 3.1 percent after announcing its positive profit alert on Monday, which anticipated its interim net profit for the six months ending June 30 is expected to be approximately 5.9 billion yuan to 6.2 billion yuan, representing a year on year increase of 1.32 times to 1.43 times

Meanwhile, Laopu Gold (6181) also announced its profit alert on Monday, but its shares plunged 12.97 percent, making it the worst-performing blue chip.